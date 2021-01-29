Liverpool's Defensive Woes Worsen As Fabinho Misses Spurs Clash, Matip Subbed At Half-time

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis has seemingly gone from bad to worse after Joel Matip was substituted at half-time against Tottenham on Thursday. Makeshift centre-back Fabinho was also ruled out of the squad that travelled to North London due to a minor muscle injury. While centre-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are long-term absentees, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will look into the transfer market to purchase a centre-back before the January transfer window shuts.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Reveal Extent Of Financial Distress, Gross Debt Escalates To €901 MILLION

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Reds earn crucial three points to remain in title race

The defending champions failed to register a victory in the previous five league games but looked up for the task when they faced Spurs on Thursday. Roberto Firmino gave the visitors the lead towards the end of the first half before Trent-Alexander Arnold made it 2-0 early in the second period.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-1 with a fantastic strike to bring Spurs back into the game. However, Sadio Mane added a third in the 66th minute to seal an important win for the Reds. Liverpool's victory over Spurs pushed them up to fourth in the league standings.

ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Sergio Ramos' Transfer To PSG As Contract Stalemate Continues

Fabinho injury update: Brazilian ruled out of Spurs game following minor muscle injury in training

Fabinho's injury was described as 'a minor muscle issue' when Liverpool announced their squad before the game against Spurs but Jurgen Klopp seemed to suggest it was not a serious problem. The Brazilian's injury meant that captain Jordan Henderson started at centre-back alongside Joel Matip. However, even the 11th different starting centre-back combination for Liverpool this season was short-lived as Matip was subbed-off at the break.

Jürgen Klopp on Fabinho’s injury: "It was nothing really. He just felt something and we had to take him out. And now he's out. It was not a challenge or whatever, it was not intense situations. It was just how things happen." pic.twitter.com/MT7BLa6owu — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 28, 2021

ALSO READ: Anthony Martial's Wife Reveals She Received Life-threatening Texts After Sheffield Defeat

Joel Matip injury: Liverpool centre-back suffers 'serious' ankle injury

Matip was replaced by 23-year-old Nat Phillips, who partnered Henderson at centre-back for the final 45 minutes. While speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp said that Matip's injury "looked serious". "He (Matip) had a problem with his ankle, maybe damaged his ankle ligaments.", said the German.

Klopp: “It looks like something serious with Joel Matip, it’s an ankle injury”. [@AnfieldWatch]



Liverpool were convinced that they didn’t need a centre-back... but now the situation can change. The board will decide in the next few days after updates about Matip. 🔴 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

Matip had only recently returned to fitness for Liverpool after three weeks out with a groin injury. He played 90 minutes in the surprise 1-0 defeat to Burnley but did not feature in the FA Cup exit to Manchester United in midweek. With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk also unlikely to return anytime soon, there have been suggestions that Liverpool may head into the transfer market to buy a centre-back before the window closes on February 2.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals Predecessor Frank Lampard's 'personal Message'

Image Credits - Liverpool, Fabinho Instagram