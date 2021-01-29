Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Fined For Speeding In His £100k Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been fined for speeding in his £100,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for an incident dating back to September 2020. The Reds' club-record signing was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34 after he was caught speeding on the M6 in Cheshire. Van Dijk is currently out of action for Liverpool following an ACL injury he suffered during a game against Everton in October when he was clattered into by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

ALSO READ: Man United Defender Axel Tuanzebe Deletes Twitter account Following Racial Abuse Online

Van Dijk fined: Liverpool star caught speeding in luxury motorcar

According to reports from The Sun, Virgil van Dijk was fined £220 by Warrington magistrates on Friday, at a hearing he did not have to attend. The Dutchman was also ordered to pay £124 in costs and charges over the incident which took place on September 8, 2020. Average speed cameras clocked the Liverpool man exceeding the 50mph speed limit while driving his £100,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Tabley, Cheshire.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS COVID-19 Rules To Take Girlfriend Georgina On Birthday Trip

Van Dijk's speeding case was heard at Warrington Magistrates’ Court last Friday, January 15, in a ‘single justice procedure’ – meaning he did not have to turn up at court. The Liverpool star is currently recovering from a nasty ACL injury he suffered during the Merseyside derby in October.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Heaps Praise On Teammate Bruno Fernandes, Sets Eyes On Silverware

When will Van Dijk return to action for Liverpool?

Van Dijk suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during the 2-2 draw against Everton last October. The 29-year-old was on the receiving end of a rash challenge by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and hasn't played ever since. At the time he picked up the ACL injury, reports claimed that Van Dijk’s recovery period should be around eight to nine months.

ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Sergio Ramos' Transfer To PSG As Contract Stalemate Continues

However, the Premier League champion underwent successful surgery on his knee and last month he was seen training with the ball for the first time since his injury. Reports claim that Van Dijk might be able to return to action at the end of the season but it is unlikely that Liverpool will rush him back. Had the Liverpool defender also required surgery on his posterior cruciate ligament in addition to his ACL, then that could have extended his return timeline to 12+ months.

Image Credits - Virgil van Dijk Instagram