Harry Kane Considering Snubbing Mega-money Move To Man City In Favour Of Juventus

Harry Kane might just leave Tottenham Hotspur for Juventus at the end of the 2019-20 season. Kane, 26, is rumoured to join the Old Lady as Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is ready to make the striker his top priority when the summer transfer window opens. Kane is also linked with both of the Manchester-based sides. However, Juventus are leading the race to sign the striker. It is reported that Sarri is ready to spend up to £180million for the Englishman. Harry Kane has been out of Tottenham's squad for the most part of the season due to injury.

Harry Kane transfer: The striker has a lot of options till summer

Harry Kane has a very big decision to make as the striker has not won a major trophy in his career so far. On an individual level, the Man United and Man City target has been excellent, setting record books ablaze ever since being handed his debut by Mauricio Pochettino. However, with Man City winning the title last season and Man United adding considerable quality to their squad, a move to both Man City and Man United could be appealing for England's No. 9.

Kane will have to decide on the following options:

1) Stick with Tottenham and believe in Jose Mourinho.

2) Join Manchester United and help them in regaining their giant status.

3) Join Manchester City, with a high possibility of winning the Premier League title but could miss out on the Champions League due to the ban.

4) Join Juventus and play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus have been dominating Serie A for a while now and winning trophies at Serie A will come comparably easier for Harry Kane, as opposed to staying at Tottenham. However, it can be difficult for him to leave England and settle in a different country. Harry Kane is in contract with Tottenham till 2024. Harry Kane's departure rumours can be a worrying issue for Tottenham's fans as they have not yet found a proper replacement for Christian Eriksen. A striker of Harry Kane's quality can not be easily replaced and Tottenham are expected to do everything they can to make him stay.

Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

