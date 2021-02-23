Harry Maguire Has Been Involved In More Goal Build-ups Than Any Other Defender This Season

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has emerged as one of the most controversial figures at the club. The England international has often been under the scanner for the team's sloppy display, frequently igniting questions on his ability to lead the defensive guard for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite the criticism, stats suggest he has offered much more than what meets the eye. The defender has been key to Man United's attack, emerging as the player with the most non-penalty goal build-ups this season.

Harry Maguire stats: Defender has initiated most goal build-ups in Premier League

The Athletic has conducted a detailed analysis of the contribution of players in the Premier League. The analysis which is based on three factors — goals, assists and build-up to the goal — attempts to shed light on Maguire's role in initiating attacks from the back. As per the report, Maguire has contributed to 11 goal build-ups in the Premier League this season, the most across a list that boasts of Bruno Fernandes, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane among others.

Interestingly, Maguire also boasts of being the only centre-back on the list. He is tied for the achievement with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well as Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Besides, the former Leicester City defender has also struck two non-penalty goals, while also picking up an assist in the Premier League this season.

Cancelo, on the other hand, has scored once, with two assists to his credit. Hojbjerg has also netted once for Jose Mourinho in the Premier League, along with three assists under his belt.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Portuguese has most goal-contributions this season

Maguire's teammate and Man United ace Bruno Fernandes has contributed the most in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese international has been in exceptional form ever since his move from Sporting Lisbon in January last year and has gone on to establish himself as an untouchable player under Solskjaer.

His overall contribution for the Old Trafford outfit, if calculated in numbers, will be an understatement. But he has been involved in 24 non-penalty goals this season. He has struck eight non-penalty goals in the Premier League, apart from 10 assists to his credit. His build-up contribution stands at six goals. In all, the former Lisbon midfielder has 15 league goals in 25 appearances this season.

Image courtesy: Harry Maguire Instagram