Man United Transfer News: Maguire’s Pre-game ‘chat’ With Grealish Sends Fans Into Frenzy

It is no secret that Jack Grealish has been a transfer target for Manchester United over the past few years since his rise to prominence with Aston Villa. Hence, it did not take much for United fans to get excited when Grealish was spotted having a deep conversation with Harry Maguire prior to Villa's clash against the Red Devils earlier this year. It then led to fans on social media drawing up theories that the Man United captain might have been convincing Grealish to join the Old Trafford outfit.

Man United welcomed Aston Villa at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday in their opening PL fixture of 2021. The Red Devils ended up winning the contest 2-1 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved to the summit of the Premier League table, second only to Liverpool on the basis of goal difference. However, prior to kick-off, the behind-the-scene footage at Old Trafford showed Maguire and Grealish engaging in quite a serious discussion.

Harry Maguire and Grealish 'chat' sends United fans into bedlam

The Man United captain was engaged in quite a serious discussion with the Aston Villa skipper and fans on social media were quick to draw up speculations. On Twitter, one wrote, "Agent Maguire finally showing why he is the captain. Hope Grealish was convinced to sign for United soon". Another added, "Grealish to Man United, move sealed by Maguire".

Man United transfer news: Jack Grealish transfer news

Despite Aston Villa suffering their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, Jack Grealish put in an impressive performance at Old Trafford, recording an assist, completing 90% of his 51 passes and winning eight free-kicks. He's scored five goals and racked up nine assists in 16 appearances in the Premier League and the EFL Cup so far this season. Grealish has also picked up his first five England caps since the summer.

Grealish played a huge part in keeping Villa in the Premier League when it looked that the club were set for relegation. Reports from MEN claim that Man United were keen on signing Grealish in the summer of 2020 but were put off by his £80 million price tag. In September, he put pen-to-paper on a new five-year contract which would keep him at Aston Villa until 2025.

Image Credits - Man United Youtube