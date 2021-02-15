Harry Maguire Suggests Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Has turned referees AGAINST Man United

Man United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has turned referees against the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were held to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened West Brom on Sunday and dropped vital points in the title race. However, Maguire was adamant that West Brom’s early opener should have been ruled out for a foul on Victor Lindelof and also insisted he should have been awarded a penalty following a decision which was overturned by VAR, having originally gone in his favour.

West Brom vs Man United: Baggies restrict title chasers to underwhelming draw

Mbaye Diagne put the hosts in front just two minutes into the game after he shoved off a challenge from Victor Lindelof and neatly headed the ball into the net. United struggled to create many chances but Fernandes' brilliant left-foot volley before half-time drew the visitors level. Referee Craig Dawson awarded United a penalty on the hour mark but rescinded it after a VAR review showed that Maguire went down too easily under Semi Ajayi's challenge.

The game ended 1-1 as United dropped points in their title challenge. The Red Devils are now 13 points behind league leaders Man City, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, West Brom remained in 19th despite the point.

Harry Maguire fumes at Jurgen Klopp, Mourinho for turning referees against Man United

While speaking to reporters after United were held to a 1-1 draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns, Harry Maguire said, "Ever since people from other teams have spoken about us we've had nothing, absolutely nothing." The Englishman added, "I don't understand why the ref has been sent to the monitor to check it. It was a clear foul on me. I'm goal-side of the defender and I feel a touch on my shoulder, he's pulling me back and there's a clip on my heels."

"I was so certain it was a penalty. It seems the decisions at the moment are going against us"



Harry Maguire 𝖜𝖆𝖘 𝖓𝖔𝖙 happy with the big decisions at the Hawthorns pic.twitter.com/6KKPq34zzp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021

In his post-match interview, Maguire was referring to the time Reds manager Jurgen Klopp called out Man United's penalty record under Solskjaer. After Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Southampton, the German noted United’s “incredible record” with penalties since VAR was introduced. At the time, Klopp said, "I hear now that Man United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years. I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”

Jurgen Klopp brings up Man United's penalty record ... pic.twitter.com/NjhLtOSbCR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 4, 2021

Last month, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho also took a sly dig at United's penalty record and said, “If somebody cannot cry about VAR, it’s Manchester United”.

Image Credits - Harry Maguire, Liverpool Instagram