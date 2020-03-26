Man United Could Lose Up To £6 Million To Reimburse Fans Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Premier League giants Manchester United are considering the option of reimbursing fans for the last few Premier League games of the season. The 'Man United reimbursing fans' news comes after the Premier League suspension which means games will not be played until April 30. However, only holders of a Man United season ticket will be eligible for the reimbursement.

Premier League suspension: Man United reimbursing fans

The FA issued a statement which confirmed that no games in the English top flight would be played until April 30 at least. There is a high possibility that the season might be extended and the remaining games might have to be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the resolution of Man United reimbursing fans has been trending on social media as the rest of the games at Old Trafford might not be played.

ALSO READ: Spanish FA Lends Financial Support To LaLiga Clubs With Package Worth €500 Million

Manchester United are ready to reimburse season ticket holders if the rest of the campaign is cancelled or played behind closed doors – at a cost of up to £6m. [mirror] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 25, 2020

Man United reimbursing fans but only Man United season ticket holders

The news might not be for all of the United faithful that attend games at Old Trafford. Only Man United season ticket holders can avail of the option to obtain a refund. With the remainder of the season still up in the air, the Man United season ticket holders will be able to get some compensation from the 20-time league champions, which will pay for the cost of their tickets.

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Winger Ahead Of Chelsea

MUFC season ticket renewals. https://t.co/xXdelyrl9Z — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 25, 2020

Man United reimbursing fans: How much will it cost?

According to The Mirror, Man United reimbursing fans would set the English club back by £6 million. An average league game at Old Trafford usually attracts 50,000 Man United season ticket holders. Man United reimbursing fans with a season ticket would cost the club around £1.5 million per game. With four more league games to be played at Old Trafford - against Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Southampton and West ham, as well as a Europa League last-16 second-leg against LASK - the Red Devils could lose up to £6 million for reimbursing Man United season ticket holders.

ALSO READ: Kevin De Bruyne Posts Epic Leg Workout Video With Kids In Self-quarantine; Watch

Premier League suspension: Coronavirus outbreak

The Premier league suspension has caused unrest among the Liverpool faithful as the Reds are in the hunt for their first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool are only six points away from clinching the title as well as a staggering 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City on the table.

ALSO READ: Eden Hazard Admits To Being Unhappy With Debut Season At Real Madrid, Hopes To Be Fit