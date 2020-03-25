England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

Like in several countries around the world, England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared a complete lockdown in the country following the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus lockdown means that people won't be allowed to get out of their houses and they are not allowed to meet in a group of more than two people. The lockdown will continue for three weeks and people are expected to follow the guidelines. England's top-tier football competition, Premier League has been suspended till April 3, 2020 and the Euro 2020 Championships has been postponed to 2021.

Coronavirus in UK: England football team spreads awareness

England football team tried to spread Prime Minister Boris Johnson's message of coronavirus lockdown via their Twitter. England's official page uploaded a picture with the caption "Just because we’re further apart doesn’t mean we aren’t together. #StayHomeStaySafe". The initiative which has been taken by England's government is very crucial at this moment. The virus has gone out of control in many countries like Italy and the USA.

Coronavirus in UK: Dos and Donts in lockdown

Boris Johnson announced that citizens will not be allowed to leave their homes for the coming three weeks except for a couple of specific reasons. A sum of £30 will be fined if people are found gathering in groups. All non-essential shops will be shut down like outdoor gyms, movie theatres and places of worship, except for funerals. The decision has been taken after a major rise in coronavirus cases in England. The total number of deaths rose to 335 and more than 6,000 cases have been reported.

