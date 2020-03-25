Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under isolation with his whole family in Madeira following the recent coronavirus outbreak. The Juventus star is isolating in style as he is staying in a lavish house which has a view of the Atlantic Ocean. Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance, Georgina Rodriguez has been sharing pictures of their hideaway on her Instagram account. Rodriguez first uploaded a picture of Ronaldo's oldest son by a rooftop pool. She then uploaded a photo of their daughter, Alana sitting on a couch by a window.

Coronavirus pandemic: Cristiano Ronaldo training with family

Cristiano Ronaldo is not taking days off as he is continuing with his busy workout routine during the quarantine. Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro recently took Instagram to share the photo of the family with her 1.1 million followers. In the photo, the whole family can be seen covered in sweat and one can assume they are coming from a heavy workout. Like always, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't fail to show off his ripped body. Ronaldo is standing shirtless showing his perfect abs and heavy biceps. The 35-year-old also pulled up his shorts to show his well-toned legs.

Coronavirus pandemic: Cristiano Ronaldo is taking precautions

Three of Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammates have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-isolation with his family for 2 weeks now. Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Madeira Botanical Garden with his family to check up for the Coronavirus.

The Juventus star also visited his mother, who is admitted in the Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital. Ronaldo was advised to take full precaution before visiting his mother. Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia also travelled from Brazil to visit their mother. She later uploaded a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo with her siblings Elma and Hugo.

