Romelu Lukaku Shines For Inter Yet Again, Reaches 300 Career Goals After Lazio Brace

Romelu Lukaku has been a consistent feature on the score sheet for every he has played for. On Sunday, the Inter Milan star was back to his very best. The Belgium forward found the back of the net twice against Lazio in Inter Milan’s latest Serie A outing.

Since joining Inter Milan from Manchester United, the Belgium attacker has been in a purple patch of form. He has been back to his very best and formed a deadly partnership with Argentine attacker Lautaro Martinez since his move from Manchester to Milan. Following his brace against Lazio, Romelu Lukaku got his name into record books yet again as he became the latest player to hit 300 career goals. He is the latest player to join the elite list after notching up 300 goals to get himself recognised amongst the modern-day European greats following the record.

Lukaku vs Lazio

Romelu Lukaku hit the milestone of 300 goals during the Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A match on Sunday. The Belgium forward netted a brace for Inter as the Nerazzurri went on to register a comfortable 3-1 win at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Sunday. The 27-year-old scored a first-half brace with his first goal coming from a penalty kick. Lukaku converted the spot-kick at San Siro in the 22nd minute of the game. He soon followed up by finding the back on the net just at the brink of half time as his 45th-minute strike handed Inter Milan a 2-0 lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.

While Sergej Milinkovic Savic pulled one back for Lazio in the 60th minutes of the game, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez recovered Antonio Conte’s two-goal cushion as Lukaku assisted his Argentine strike partner for Inter Milan’s third goal of the match.

Inter Milan's win against Lazio was their 15th victory of their Serie A campaign as the Milan outfit moved to the top of the table in the Serie A standings. With 50 points to their name, Antonio Conte's men look to win Italy's top-flight domestic campaign but face tough competition from neighbours AC Milan with the Rossoneri breathing down their necks. The Black and Blues hold a single-point lead at the top as second-placed AC Milan have 49 points from 22 games. Reigning champions Juventus have struggled to play their best football and are currently slotted fourth in Serie A standings with 42 points.

