Guardiola Or Klopp Would Sell De Gea, Blasts Gary Neville Following West Brom Draw

Manchester United's embarrassing form continued on Sunday as they were forced to share the spoils against West Bromwich Albion. Fans have called out some of the players for their lack of consistency on the field, with Anthony Martial also being abused racially. 'Ole out' has been trending on Twitter ever since the final whistle. And club legends do not wish to stay aloof from criticising the team, with Gary Neville slamming David de Gea in particular.

Also Read | Man United net just once vs West Brom despite 707 passes, 7 shots on goal & 74% possession

West Brom vs Man United ends in draw, Solskjaer's men called out

Man United were left embarrassed away from home when West Brom went on to bag a lead in the 2nd minute courtesy of a header from Mbaye Diagne. However, Bruno Fernandes struck a splendid volley just before the half-time to bring the Red Devils on an equal footing in the game.

And Man United's frontline failed to bag the winner in the second half. Fans have called out the ineffectiveness of the club strikers in front of goal. The Old Trafford outfit managed seven shots on target but managed to convert just once, suggesting a poor conversion rate.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer CLASH during West Brom draw after disagreement over positioning

Guardiola or Klopp would get a new goalkeeper long: Gary Neville

But Man United legend Gary Neville isn't ready to pin the blame solely on the misfiring attack. He instead believes David de Gea's poor run of form between the sticks should also be worthy of criticism. Speaking with Webby and O’Neill, Neville claimed that the Spanish shot-stopper has been committing mistakes quite often and it was necessary to highlight them.

"The mistakes are coming more regularly and they cost points. And the game-winning saves and one-on-one saves are coming less," said Neville. He went on to make a bold claim which hints at his complete trust breakdown in De Gea. Neville insisted if either of Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola was to join Man United in the next six months, they would get a new goalkeeper along.

Also Read | Anthony Martial subject to racial abuse on social media 'Again' after West Brom stalemate

Gary Neville comments on Henderson's situation amid struggling David de Gea form

He goes on to extend support for Dean Henderson, who has had limited game time ever since his return from a loan deal last summer. Neville insists, "That might be tough on Henderson, but to chance it – do you gamble with winning the league? That’s the first question, is the keeper right? That’s number one, deal with the keeper situation. Your goalkeeper, to win a league, has got to be exceptional."

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes teaches daughter English in this adorable video; Man United fans in awe

Image courtesy: Man United, Gary Neville Instagram