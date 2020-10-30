Willian Admits Mikel Arteta's Tactics Have Left Him 'frustrated' At Arsenal

In his first interaction with the Arsenal's website following his move from Chelsea, Brazil star Willian had claimed he and manager Mikel Arteta had chalked out a plan to win the Champions League in the next three years. Ironically, the Gunners could not even seal a Champions League berth for the 2020-21 season. It has been only a few months since that interview and his words have not survived the test of time. The winger is reportedly frustrated with the manager's tactics at the Emirates.

Willian frustrated with Mikel Arteta

Willian established himself as one of the key players at Stamford Bridge during his seven-season stay that saw him clinch two Premier League titles. He also bagged a Europa League title, along with an FA Cup victory. The Brazil international decided to switch to Arsenal on a free transfer after his contract with the Blues expired at the end of the previous season.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Willian admitted he is already frustrated with the Spaniard's tactics. The Brazilian went on to insist he has been learning a lot under Arteta. He rubbished claims that he has no freedom on the field, insisting that positional tactics do provide some sort of flexibility in the movement. But a player should respect the position that he has been deployed at and listen to the manager's advice, the former Chelsea man stated.

Premier League news: Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Willian

Arteta spoke on Willian's desire to add more trophies to his cabinet after his impressive debut with the Gunners in the 3-0 victory against Fulham. The manager insisted that some players have achieved immense success in their professional career and hence lose the hunger to win more titles.

But Willian, despite winning several titles with the Blues, is still eager to clinch more titles with his new team, says Arteta. The winger managed two assists on his debut but is yet to bag his maiden goal for the Emirates-based outfit. He was introduced as a substitute in Arsenal's victory against Dundalk in Europa League.

Man United vs Arsenal slated for Sunday

Languishing at the 11th spot in the Premier League with three victories and an equal number of defeats, Arsenal face a daunting challenge this Sunday. The Gunners, who failed to manage a top-four finish in the league the previous term, will travel to Old Trafford as they take on Manchester United.

Image courtesy: Arsenal Instagram