Not Just Sunil Chhetri, Thierry Henry And Lionel Messi Also Scored Quick Free-kick Goals

Sunil Chhetri's quick freekick during Friday's ISL encounter between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC has caused a massive uproar in Indian football. The fans have been brawling with each other on social media regarding the episode, with some terming it as a legitimate goal whereas others contradicted about the nature of the goal. While the bottom line has been written and as it stands, the goal was given legal status on the field by the referee.

However, whenever such an instance in football or the sporting world in general occurs, history gets pointed out. The episode did not turn out to be any different as fans recalled the times when such a happening has taken place before. As per records, some of the best footballers have not shied away from making a quick movement. Let's take a look at a few of them:-

Thierry Henry

Silimar.. Did Chelsea walk off ? pic.twitter.com/xaow9qdH7a — Abhi (@Abhi_shek6) March 3, 2023

2. Lionel Messi

3. Nacho

This quick thinking from Nacho to score this freekick for Real Madrid vs Sevilla in 2017. Controversial goal but concentration is important in football. pic.twitter.com/Ra8jsDJXbj June 6, 2022

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

What happened in Bengalore during Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC?

In the first half of the extra time, Bengaluru FC were awarded a freekick which was taken quickly by captain Chhetri. Chhetri's lofted shot went in the net, leading to a huge uproar on the field by the Blasters. As per what transpired, Sunil Chhetri did not wait for the referee to blow the whistle and took his shot. Blasters' team which was unprepared for the potential strike by Chhetri, went into protest after the goal was given. It was a crucial goal as up until that point it was all square in the Krantiveer Stadium. The Kerala Blasters' coach and team were absolutely furious over Sunil Chhetri's way to put the ball in the net and the corroboration by the referee, thus walked off the pitch with 20 minutes still to play.