'You Let Your Country Down': Man Utd's Rashford & Sancho Score Amid Taunts In Leeds; Watch

Manchester United had to endure taunts from Leeds United fans during the Premier League 2022-23 match at the Old Trafford stadium on Wednesday night. Despite the cruel taunts, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho emerged as the goal scorers for the home side and salvaged a hard-fought 2-2 draw. As reported by the Associated Press, the away section of the fans at Old Trafford were heard chanting, “You let your country down”.

It was understood that the taunts were targeted at the club, in reference to their strikers missing penalties during the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy. The Euro 2020 final ended in a 1-1 draw before the Italian team won the match 3-2 in penalties. Rashford alongside Sancho and Bukayo Saka had notably failed to convert during the penalty shootout.

Watch: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho rescue Manchester United

It is pertinent to mention that Rashford and Sancho’s strike rescued United from a tricky situation after they were down by 0-1 at halftime. Wilfried Gnoto made sure the visitors were off to a flying start with a goal in the very first minute of the match. Leeds’ lead was doubled three minutes into the second half due to an own goal by Raphael Varane.

In the 62nd minute of the match, Rashford converted an assist by Diogo Dalot to score United’s first goal. This was the 20th goal of the ongoing season for the 25-year-old. However, Sancho’s strike to level the score at 2-2 can be termed the biggest highlight of the match. Here's a look at all the goals scored during the Premier League match.

"Wanted a different dynamic"

The match marked the English forward’s return to the first team after he was given time off earlier this season. The 22-year-old had struggled for consistency since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021. Sancho played for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before moving to Old Trafford.

United manager Erik ten Hag was all praise for the goal scorers after the match. Speaking about Sancho, the Dutch manager said, “I am really happy he is in the right direction, I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding”.

Shedding his views on the win, Ten Hag added, “I wanted a different dynamic. In that moment we weren’t in the game. Luckily it succeeded because we scored two goals”.