Marcus Rashford Pens Open Letter To UK Government, Asks Them To Continue Feeding Children

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has penned an open letter to the British government asking the government to continue providing free meals for vulnerable children during the school holidays. The Rashford letter to British Government comes after the England international's continued efforts to make sure underprivileged children in the UK are not suffering from hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marcus Rashford's charity has been able to raise over £20 million so far and has provided meals to over three million citizens in the UK.

Marcus Rashford letter to British government: Manchester United star wants UK government to protect vulnerable children

In an open letter addressed to the members of the House of Commons, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford urged the UK government to continue providing food vouchers to vulnerable children despite schools being closed amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The UK government had deployed a food voucher scheme to assure meals to children who were reliant on food being provided at schools, with vouchers worth £15 available to spend at supermarkets each week.

With the food voucher scheme set to lapse at the end of next month, in the Marcus Rashford letter to British government, the 22-year-old requested the government to continue the scheme as 'no child should go to bed hungry'. The England international asked the House of Commons to address the pleas of humanity and asked them to make a U-turn when the entire nation's eyes are on them.

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

Marcus Rashford letter to British government: Man United star opens up on relying on breakfast clubs and free school meals

In the Marcus Rashford letter to British government, the 22-year-old spoke about his childhood days and how he relied on breakfast clubs and free school meals, coming from a low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester. The England international stated that he could have been a part of the statistic who missed out on meals and did not have an opportunity, but due to the selfless actions of his family and his coaches, the only statistics attributed to him are goals and assists. Marcus Rashford added that if he does not use the platform to raise his voice, it will be an injustice to himself, his family and his entire community.

Marcus Rashford donation: Man United star's charity helps feed 3 million meals to vulnerable UK citizens

The Manchester United star initially set a goal of raising £100,000 and feeding 400,000 children after partnering with food poverty and waste charity FareShare, back in April. However, after another sizeable Marcus Rashford donation, the England international will be able to provide three million meals by the end of June, with the Evening Standard reporting that the Marcus Rashford charity has collected more than £20 million so far. Despite achieving far more than the initial Marcus Rashford donation target, the Man United forward said that he will continue his efforts and promised to keep fighting for the kids without meals in the UK.

Marcus Rashford donation: Man United star fit ahead of Premier League restart

Marcus Rashford was enjoying his best season as a Manchester United player this season before an injury suffered in the game against Wolves in January ruled him out for the season. However, the coronavirus pandemic saw the Premier League suspended for more than three months, giving the England international an opportunity to lead Manchester United's race for a spot in the Champions League next season. Manchester United will face former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in their first game of the Premier League restart, and the 22-year-old will be itching to add to his tally of 19 goals this season.

Image Courtesy: Marcus Rashford Instagram