Mohamed Salah Net Worth, Liverpool Accolades & Personal Life, As 'Egyptian King' Turns 28

A number of Liverpool stars and fans on social media sent their best wishes to Mohamed Salah on his 28th birthday on June 15. The Mohamed Salah Liverpool career has been nothing short of spectacular since the Egyptian's arrival at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017. In celebration of the 28th Mohamed Salah birthday, here's a look at the Mohamed Salah Liverpool career and the Egyptian's net worth. On the occasion of the 28th Mohamed Salah birthday, fans on social media also asked, 'Who is Mohamed Salah wife?' and 'How many kids does Mohamed Salah have?'

Mohamed Salah birthday: Mohamed Salah Liverpool career

The Mohamed Salah Liverpool career began in the summer of 2017 after a reported £37 million deal saw him move to Merseyside from AS Roma. Salah has been a revelation for Jurgen Klopp's side, winning back-to-back Golden Boot awards in his first two seasons at the club. Last season, Salah played an integral role in guiding the Reds to the Champions League triumph also scoring an early penalty in the 2-0 win against Tottenham in the final. Salah has already scored 91 goals in 144 appearances for Liverpool so far and looks set to win his first Premier League title with the Merseyside giants as Klopp's men are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, needing only two more wins to guarantee their first league title in 30 years. Mo Salah has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Good morning and Happy Birthday brate.

Wish you only the best. @MoSalah 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/kTqCJuNXND — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 15, 2020

Mohamed Salah nickname: Mohamed Salah wife

On the 28th Mohamed Salah birthday, a number of fans on social media asked the question, 'Who is Mohamed Salah wife?'. Magi Sadeq married Mohamed Salah in December 2013 at Nagrig, Egypt. Mohamed and Magi Salah have two daughters together - Makka, born in 2014, and Kayan, who was born earlier this year in February.

One common Mohamed Salah nickname given to the 28-year-old Liverpool winger was 'Egyptian Messi'. This was when Salah was coming through the ranks at his first professional club Al Mokawloon and the winger is admired by plenty in Egypt. Liverpool fans fondly refer to Salah as the 'Egyptian King'. Salah is also commonly known as ‘The Pharaoh' in the UK.

Mohamed Salah birthday: Mohamed Salah salary and net worth

According to reports from Wealthy Gorilla, Mohamed Salah's net worth is an estimated £56 million ($70 million). Salah earns a reported £90,000 per week at Liverpool. The Egyptian winger previously played for FC Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and AS Roma before joining Liverpool.

Image Courtesy: Mo Salah Instagram