Jadon Sancho Sparks Man City Rumours, Tells Friends He Prefers City Return Over Man United

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has time and again opened up on his dream of returning to the Premier League. The England international, who made his mark with Dortmund over the past three years, has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. However, recent reports suggest that Sancho could make a stunning return to his former club, Manchester City.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Real Madrid join race to sign Dortmund star alongside Man United

Jadon Sancho transfer: Winger speaks to friends about Manchester City

According to British media outlet The Sun, Jadon Sancho has told his friends that he is open to a move back to Manchester City if the defending Premier League champions attempt to sign him. The possible departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich this summer could act as a catalyst for the 20-year-old, who harbours a move to the Premier League next season.

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City in 2017 in search of first-team football. Sancho was reportedly offered a £30,000-a-week deal to continue his stay at the Etihad. However, Guardiola couldn't guarantee him a place in the starting XI, which acted as a trigger for Sancho to search for a challenge elsewhere. Three years down the line, he has proven himself as one of the pillars at the Signal Iduna Park.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund reportedly demand €130 million for Man United target

Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund director denies Manchester City transfer news

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl tried to put to rest the rumours suggesting Jadon Sancho's departure from the Bundesliga outfit. He reportedly claimed that there was nothing new to speak on, pointing at the constant rumours of his departure. He went on to assert that the club has been planning for next season with the assumption of seeing the 20-year-old continue his stay at the Signal Iduna Park.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United lead race to sign Dortmund winger ahead of Chelsea

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils put off from Jadon Sancho transfer

Apart from the Manchester City transfer news, Jadon Sancho has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. However, reports suggest that the hefty price tag placed on him by the German giants could act as a deterrent in a possible move to the Premier League. Dortmund expect a fee in the range of £100 million ($125 million), and Manchester United transfer news suggest that the Red Devils have baulked at the fee quoted by Dortmund even amid the uncertainty of the transfer market in the middle of the pandemic.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: John Terry expects Dortmund winger to shine if Chelsea land him

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter handle, AP