Dean Henderson's Penalty Save Against Gabriel Jesus Marred By Controversy

Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 1-0 away on Matchday 24. Sergio Aguero scored the only goal of the game after a brilliant assist from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. However, the match was marred by controversy surrounding a penalty which Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus missed, but there were questions over Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson coming off his line.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus penalty miss against Dean Henderson

In the 36th minute of the game, Manchester City were awarded a penalty when Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Chris Basham in the penalty area. The first half of the game ended goalless. Gabriel Jesus failed to convert the penalty as goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an amazing save but there were doubts over Henderson's coming off his line to make the save.

Fans have criticised VAR for not spotting Dean Henderson's error

What about the linesman who's job it is to watch lol — THE DON DIDDLY (@croftstim1) January 21, 2020

Keeper knows that var doesn't check to see if he's on goal line. — Thomas Williams (@tommyw96) January 21, 2020

He was out of his line before jesus even hit the ball. VAR is only here to serve Liverpool it seems — Dave. P🇳🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@christineptutu) January 21, 2020

However, according to recent revelations, Dean Henderson was atleast a metre off the goal-line. According to the rules, atleast one foot of the goalkeeper should be on the line, however, the referee failed to notice it and the penalty was not re-taken. Fans have now criticised Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the error.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne registered a new record to his name

Manchester City scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute. Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored from an inch-perfect pass from Kevin de Bruyne after Oliver McBurnie’s mistake in his own half. The assist marked a new record for the Belgian International. De Bruyne is now the first and the only player in Premier League history to assist 15 or more goals in three separate league campaigns. He has also scored seven goals so far, which is just one short of his Premier League best (8).

Manchester City will next play against Fulham in FA Cup

Manchester City have now bagged 51 points in 24 games, trailing league leaders Liverpool by 13 points, who have a two-game advantage. Man City will next play against Fulham on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

