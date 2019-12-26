Here's How Man Utd Could Line Up After January Transfer Window

With the current Manchester United squad struggling in the Premier League, the club will be keen to sign a few players in the January transfer window in order to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. However, after 18 matches the Red Devils trail fourth-placed Chelsea by 7 points but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to steer United back to winning ways.

Red Devils looking to bolster their squad

Even though many football clubs are not in favour of letting their top players leave in the January transfer window, United has been heavily linked with four players who may be on their way to Old Trafford. According to reports, the Red Devils have identified Erling Haaland as their top target after he impressed both scouts and critics by bagging a total of 28 goals in 22 matches. Solskjaer has previously managed Haaland when he was in charge of Molde.

The Red Devils are also eyeing Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho who could be a perfect addition to the team's attack and form a formidable partnership with in-form Marcus Rashford. The England international has netted 12 times in 24 matches and maybe on his way to a new club if the right deal is tabled with Dortmund.

Read: Premier League Christmas: Here's How Mo Salah, Paul Pogba & Others Celebrated The Day

Read: Premier League Not Following FIFA Advice For Handling Racism

According to reports, United have been keeping a tab on Leicester City's James Maddison as he had played a crucial role in helping the Foxes' in reaching and maintaining their place at the second position in the Premier League table. Maddison has scored a total of 8 goals in 20 matches and United will be keen to secure his services in order to improve their midfield. However, Leicester City will try and not let Maddison go as they eye a top-two finish or maybe a title win if Liverpool starts to slip up. With the addition of Madison, Paul Pogba will have someone to partner up with.

The Red Devils are also looking to strengthen their defence with the hope of buying a centre-back who may partner Harry Maguire. One of the main targets is Juventus defender Merih Demiral who may move to the Theatre of Dreams if things work out in January. Demiral has been struggling to get regular game time under Maurizio Sarri and the Old Lady will probably not fight to retain the Turkish player.

Read: Premier League GOAT Who Retired This Decade; Ft. Beckham & Giggs

Read: Premier League 2019-20 Worst XI Features Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young And Granit Xhaka

(With inputs from agencies)