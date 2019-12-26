Premier League Christmas: Here's How Mo Salah, Paul Pogba & Others Celebrated The Day

Premier League is abuzz with its festive season football fixtures. While players are braced to the training ground to practice with their teams ahead of their Boxing Day fixtures, many players posted about their Christmas celebrations on social media as well. Let us look at some prominent Premier League stars who shared their festive vibes on social media:

Premier League Christmas: Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah posted an image of himself alongside his wife and his daughter celebrating Christmas. The 2019 FIFA Club World Cup winner expressed his festive mood with a decorated Christmas tree at his home. Mo Salah's Liverpool will play against Leicester City on Thursday, December 26, 2019 (December 27 IST) and are leading in the Premier League with a 10-point advantage of Leicester.

Premier League Christmas: Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba posted an image on Instagram on Christmas eve with his wife and child. The player took this opportunity to raise his voice against racism, with a hashtag ‘#NoToRacismWeAllOne’. Pogba returned to the team squad and played against Watford after being injured in September 2019. Paul Pogba is expected to start against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Premier League Christmas: Marcus Rashford

Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.



Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford posted an image of himself alongside his dog ‘Saint’. He wished people well, while also stating that he was ready for the Boxing Day game. Manchester United will play against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday, December 26.

Premier League Christmas: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posted an image of himself along with his family celebrating Christmas 2019. The striker has scored 11 goals along with an assist to his credit in the Premier League. Arsenal will next play against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

