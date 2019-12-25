Premier League 2019-20 Worst XI Features Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young And Granit Xhaka

The Premier League 2019-20 will complete its first half of the season on Boxing Day. While the top teams in the league have been repeatedly scrutinised and some of the top stars in the league have been repeatedly praised, let's have a look at the Premier League Worst XI made up of players who have failed to live up to expectation so far this season.

Premier League Worst XI: Goalkeeper and defenders

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn (Southampton)

The Saints are clearly struggling this season under Ralph Hasenhuttl and the underperforming players do not make it easy for the manager either. The 23-year-old played just 10 games for the Saints but makes it to the list courtesy of his performance in Sountampton's 9-0 battering at the hand of Leicester City. He hasn't featured for the Saints ever since.

Right-back: Yan Valery (Southampton)

Gunn's Southampton teammate Yan Valery also makes it to the list after struggling for consistency this campaign. The 20-year-old Frenchman was subbed off after 70 minutes with Leicester leading 7-0. He has seen just 89 minutes of league action thereafter.

Centre-back: Michael Keane (Everton)

Everton are languishing at 15th in the Premier League table, having conceded 29 goals in 18 games. Michael Keane makes the worst 11 as the Merseyside club conceded the 25 out of the 29 goals when Keane started for the Toffees.

Centre-back: Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Norwich City captain's first major act was scoring an own-goal against Liverpool on the opening day of the season. Just three more appearances for the 29-year-old in the Premier League with no notable impact.

Left-back: Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Ashley Young is 34 years old and yet features regularly for United. The English footballer has been underperforming for the last couple of seasons and it's no different this season. Sloppy defending makes him a liability for any side in the Premier League side.

Premier League Worst XI: Midfielders

Central-midfield: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

The Switzerland international never got the fans on his side ever since he moved to the Emirates in 2016. His error-prone performances have led to goals more than once. This coupled with a heated face-off with the Gunners faithful in October mean he makes the list with relative ease.

Central-midfield: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Why are Spurs fans still making excuses for Eriksen? Yes he did 1 good thing against Wolves but how many piss poor performances have we seen. — ReeceTHFC (@reece_thfc) December 23, 2019

The 2018-19 Champions League finalist has just played 779 minutes (less than 10 games) this season. Apparently, with a transfer on his mind, he has been out of favour first under Mauricio Pochettino and then Jose Mourinho.

Central-midfield: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Jesse Lingard in the Premier League in 2019:



⚽️ 0 goals

🎯 0 assists pic.twitter.com/elULuJTTC7 — Über Sports Fact (@UberSportsFact) December 24, 2019

Lingard has failed to produce a single goal or assist since December 2018. That's one long year for the 27-year-old, who has already lost his place in the England set-up and might soon lose his spot in the United line-up as well.

Premier League Worst XI: Attackers

Attacker: Che Adams (Southampton)

Che Adams' debut campaign with the Saints hasn't according to plan. Zero goals in 13 appearances sum up his season as Southampton have already started looking for other goalscoring options in the squad.

Attacker: Wesley Moraes (Aston Villa)

With just four goals in 18 appearances so far in the Premier League this season, the €25 million player is proving to be a rather expensive buy. Although impressing with his movement without the ball, the Brazilian will need to be more clinical to prove the doubters wrong.

Attacker: Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Arsenal‘s club-record signing Pepe has failed to live up to the hype. The 24-year-old scored 22 goals in 38 games last season with Lille but has so far only found the net twice, out of which one was a penalty. Can a change in management revive his fortunes at the Emirates?

