Hero ISL Points Table And Standings, Latest Results And Highlights

The Indian Super League ( Hero ISL) finishes its matchday four tonight when Jamshedpur FC lock horns with an unbeaten ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The early form of teams is not something that helps us decide the playoffs spot but it boosts teams going into their next games. ATK Mohun Bagan have got off to a 100% start winning three in three so far and looks a well-organised unit.

Mumbai City FC are currently atop the ISL points table having registered their third straight win in four games. The team had a rusty start in the first game, but are now showing their true potential and proving why they were considered title contenders before the season began.

In the third place of the ISL points table are Gerad Nus's NorthEast United FC. a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in their opening game before picking up draws against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa and then winning SC East Bengal. The team have posed a consistent goal threat and have been one of the most improved sides in this ISL.

Fourth in the ISL standings are FC Goa who managed to pick their first win of the tournament against Kerala Blasters last night. The Gaurs had managed to play possession football but did not have the desired results from the first three games, however with a win, they now are 4th in the rankings.

At fifth place, we have Bengaluru FC who are on points with FC Goa but have a game in hand, one highlight of their season so far has been Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who has shown that he is the best goalkeeper in the Indian Super League by a mile making great saves and having kept a clean sheet in two of the three games.

Sixth in the ISL points table are a well-drilled Hyderabad FC side, the side ended last in their inaugural edition of the Hero ISL last season and gave away 39 goals. The new boss had his eye set to shore up a shaky Hyderabad FC defensive unit and it looks like that has gone really well. The team has conceded a lone goal in three games and has kept two clean sheets.

Bottom half teams need to step up their game as the league gets competitive

In the seventh-place are last year's finalists Chennaiyin FC, the team has been inconsistent on the pitch and has missed a lot of opportunities. The attack hasn't been efficient in the final third and have not been able to get on the scoresheet. The team is followed by Jamshedpur FC in the ISL points table. Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur side have shown they have the ability to create chances and have also converted a few, however, the team still needs more results their way if they are to make it to their first-ever Hero ISL playoffs.

The Kerala Blasters side are ninth in the league and have not looked in shape, the team has changed coaches after coaches but they haven't been able to perform. The team needs to get to win if they are to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs this season.

Odisha FC succumbed to their third defeat and have picked up a lone point from four outings making them tenth in the ISL standings. Odisha FC have suffered from a lack of structure and have conceded too many goals. However, they don't find themselves at the bottom of the league as SC East Bengal have failed to win a single game so far. The SC East Bengal side have not scored a single goal yet and they cannot afford to deal with below-par defensive performances going forward if they are to make a mark this season.

