'Easiest Fight': Lightweight Fighter Predicts Winner Of Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler

It's been two weeks since Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler was announced and the views of other UFC fighters have started to come in. While Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev have already expressed their views on the fight, it is time for No.4 ranked Lightweight fighter Beneil Dariush to weigh his thoughts. Dariush gives McGregor the edge over Chandler.

Conor McGregor Vs. Michael Chandler is set to take place later in the year, and it could be said that the buzz about the fight is equally spread between the fans and fighters. So far the opinions have been quite mixed and rather than who may win the fight, the attention has been more on what will happen if either person loses. However, to change the narrative, Beneil Dariush has clearly predicted who he thinks would be the winner.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Dariush revealed his thoughts about the fight. "Chandler is the easiest fight for [Conor McGregor] to win. I'm not saying he can't win against the other guys, but out of everybody, Chandler is the easiest fight. Mike doesn't use his skillset properly. Energy management, zero with Chandler, striking defence, zero with Chandler... Right now, he just wants to be excited and just go out there and go until you die, which is what he does."

Beneil Dariush UFC Career

In UFC, Dariush has an impressive record to showcase. So far, he has competed 27 times and won on 22 occasions, losing four times and one encounter ending in a draw. Dariush is currently on an 8-fight winning run and another win may get him the title shot. As per reports, UFC is lining up the match-up between him and the former Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. The winner may get the title fight. However, things could get further interesting as the winner of McGregor and Chandler will also seek a title fight. Thus, with many contentions on the block, UFC could line up a fixture between the winner of McGregor Vs Chandler with the winner of Oliveira Vs Dariush (If it proceeds) to decide the ulmate contender. for the UFC Lightweight Championship.