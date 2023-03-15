'He's Never Happy With..': Real Madrid Star Reveals What Makes Ronaldo Stand-out From Rest

Luka Modric has played with a plethora of stars in his esteemed football career but the Real Madrid midfielder claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is one player who never ceases to amaze him and his work ethic is something that keeps him apart from the other footballers. Ronaldo has had to face some severe comparisons with Lionel Messi as both -players have dominated the football scene for the last several years. But Messi's recent World Cup triumph appeared to have trounced Ronaldo's status.

"Cristiano is the best player I've played with": Luka Modric

Ronaldo's career got recently marred with an uninspiring interview with Piers Morgan which proved to be a major dent in his career. The Portuguese superstar mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United and went on to join Al-Nassr at the start of this year.

Modric and Ronaldo together had lifted four Champions League titles and were part of an ensemble team that also won many other major honours.

In an interview with former United defender Rio Ferdinand, the midfield maestro insisted Ronaldo is the best-ever player he has played with. "Cristiano is the best player I ever played with."

He went on to explain why he regarded the 38-year-old as the best in the business. "Most special thing about Cristiano Ronaldo? His work ethic. He always wants more and more. He's never happy with what he does. This is amazing. The demand he put on himself and the team was unbelievable.

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. Everything that he did and achieved in Real Madrid in eight or nine years, how long he was here, was something out of this world," he said.

He further added, "In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch. It was such a pleasure to play with him all these years and to win so many trophies together."

Real Madrid are schdeuled to host Liverpool in a much anticipated Champions League round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.