Will Manchester United Appeal Casemiro Suspension? Here's What The Red Devils Have Decided

Following a contentious decision by referee Anthony Taylor to send off Casemiro during Manchester United's weekend showdown against Southampton, United fans and manager Erik ten Hag went fuming over the referee's call. A suspension of four matches has been handed to Casemiro as his studs-up sliding tackle on Carlos Alcaraz earned him a 2nd red card for the season. There were strong speculations that United will make a move to push FA to overturn the decision, and finally, a decision has been made by the Red Devils in this regard.

As per reports, Manchester United have decided not to appeal Casemiro's red card from the stalemate against "The Saints". Thus, this means United will play Sunday's FA cup quarterfinal against Fulham without their central defensive midfielder. Moreover, Casemiro will also miss next month's Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Brentford, and Everton. However, the Brazilian will be present for Thursday night's Europa League away game against Real Betis. United are currently leading the round-of-16 tie with a score of 4-1.

Watch the tackle by Casemiro

Here's the tackle that became the bone of contention.

Casemiro red card vs not even a card. pic.twitter.com/0Njb3FH8Bb — Silky (@SilkyCFC) March 12, 2023

Erik ten Hag's statement post-match

In the post-match presser, United boss Erik ten Hag expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's decision to send off Casemiro and said those who know football know "who was acting" on the field.

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card," said Ten Hag. "Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee.

"Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad, and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair.

With this criticism, Erik ten Hag may have risked getting fined or more receive severe punishment by the FA.