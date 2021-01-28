HFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Hyderabad FC clash against Bengaluru FC in Match 74 of the Indian Super League 20-21 campaign. The ISL fixture is slated to be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Thursday, January 28, and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.

Manolo Marquez’s men head into the game following an impressive run of five unbeaten matches. Currently slotted fourth on the ISL table, the hosts have managed 18 points from 13 games and look like solid contenders to qualify for the playoff spot. However, The Nizams are on par with fifth-ranked NorthEast Untied with other teams like Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters also on their tail as they aim to secure all three points.

Also Read Is Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid Contract Extension Unlikely? PSG, Man City Come Into Picture

Bengaluru FC on the other hand have been extremely inconsistent with their on-field performance this season. Currently languishing at the ninth position, Naushad Moosa’s men have registered only 14 points from 13 games. They boast of a few problems which the head coach will be looking to clear out in the training ground as soon as possible as their shaky defence hs conceded a goal in all of their last 10 games. Walking into the match without clean sheets in their last 10 games followed by a 7-match winless record, the former ISL champions will have to work extremely hard if they wish to snatch any points in this game.

Also Read Arsenal Signs Midfielder Odegaard On Loan From Real Madrid

HFC vs BFC Playing 11

Hyderabad FC- Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Roland Alberg, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana

Also Read Man United Legend Rio Ferdinand Slams Martial For Sub-par Defending During Sheffield Loss

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Parag Shrivas, Juanan Gonzalez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth

HFC vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders- Asish Rai, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Juanan Gonzalez

Midfielders- Erik Paartalu, Hitesh Sharma, Cleiton Silva

Strikers- Mohammed Yasir, Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

Also Read Man United Stunned By Sheffield; Tuchel's Chelsea Draws 0-0

HFC vs BFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Aridane Santana or Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain- Cleiton Silva or Mohammed Yasir

HFC vs BFC Match Prediction

Given Bengaluru FC's poor form, we expect the Nizams to walk away with the victory and gather three important points at the end of this game.

Prediction- Hyderabad FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC

Note: The above HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs BFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team and HFC vs BFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.