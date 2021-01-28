Man United Legend Rio Ferdinand Slams Martial For Sub-par Defending During Sheffield Loss

Manchester United were left embarrassed at Old Trafford as they went on to concede their first defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League following a 12-game unbeaten streak. The defeat sees the Red Devils slip down the second spot following a decent lead in the Premier League. Man United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed some of the first-team players, including Anthony Martial following the Frenchman's no-show against the Blades.

Man United vs Sheffield United: Kean Bryan scores, Maguire equalises

Kean Bryan bagged the lead for Sheffield United in the 23rd minute, spelling trouble for the hosts. Bryan rose the highest to head home from a John Fleck cross, with goalkeeper David de Gea failing to anticipate the header. A similar display was put forth by Harry Maguire in the second half.

The centre-back equalised for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, heading a sensational cross from Alex Telles. But the Blades regained their lead in the game following a thrilling effort from Oliver Burke. Anthony Martial gave away the ball easily with John Lundstram running down the right flank to find Burke.

Ferdinand slams Martial's performance for Man United vs Sheffield United

Burke's initial effort was saved by De Gea, but Lundstram again took on the mantle to assist Burke. Paul Pogba came close to heading the equaliser in the 77th minute but the ball went far wide away from the post. And Man United legend Rio Ferdinand, while speaking to BT Sport, has slammed the club's "dour and lifeless" performance.

He slammed Marcus Rashford and Martial, criticising their invisible performances against the Blades. The former defender blamed Martial and Nemanja Matic's below-par defending for the winning goal. "It's about the reaction, and I want you to see in a minute, Martial, where he ends up when the ball gets around the penalty box for Man United. He ambles back. I want to see a reaction of him sprinting back. Jogging. In yesteryear that doesn't happen."

Man United stumble in Premier League standings

Man United's defeat against Sheffield United see them slip down the second spot with Manchester City now in the driving seat. Solskjaer's men have 40 points in 20 games, as averse to Man City's 41 points, having played a game less. Man United will next take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Rio Ferdinand Twitter, Man United website