Is Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid Contract Extension Unlikely? PSG, Man City Come Into Picture

The deadlock between defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid and skipper Sergio Ramos appears to have no end in hindsight. The two parties are yet to come to an agreement for the extension of his contract which expires in June this year. The 34-year-old is now free to negotiate a free exit with any prospective club if he wishes to leave the Bernabeu outfit next summer.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos transfer: Real Madrid, Ramos will not repeat Ronaldo mistake, says ex-coach

No headway in Sergio Ramos contract extension talks

Real Madrid and Ramos are struggling to get back on the negotiating table with the club's age-policy considered the key deterrent. According to the club's policy, a year-long contract extension shall be offered to any player when he turns 30. But Real Madrid do not wish to set aside their policy for the Spain international.

Thank you to all the football fans for once again selecting me for the #TeamOfTheYear. 🙌🙌@ChampionsLeague https://t.co/hYEfYSvzZ6 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 20, 2021

Ramos, however, has been demanding a two-year extension. He believes he is still on top of the game, having shown no signs of a slowdown on the field. The four-time Champions League winner has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain. The defending Ligue 1 champions have reportedly offered a better paycheque, estimated at 15 million euros as per Onda Cero, which is more than what he earns at the Spanish capital.

Also Read | David Beckham wants to bring Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos to Inter Miami next year

Sergio Ramos transfer: PSG, Man City in the fray

Apart from PSG, Ramos has also been linked with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola on the lookout for an experienced centre-back. Besides, former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar David Beckham is also pondering upon the idea of signing Ramos for his Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami.

Also Read | Real Madrid to break contract code for extending Sergio Ramos contract and avoid free transfer?

Sergio Ramos not keen on agreeing to pay cut

Ramos earns a massive 12 million euros. According to AS, the club were willing to offer a new contract, albeit with a wage cut which could see him pocket 10.8 million euros. Apart from Ramos' deal, Luka Modric and Lucas Vasquez also see off their contract at the end of the current season. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has agreed to extend his stay with a 10% pay cut.

Ramos is committed with ending his career with the Bernabeu-based outfit. But he is not keen on agreeing to a pay cut. But the pay cut hasn't been put forward only for the captain. Citing financial restraints owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid have put forward a similar proposal for all the basketball and football players.

Also Read | Messi and Sergio Ramos, captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid, among free agents in 2021

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram