Higuain Joins Inter Miami To Become Highest-paid MLS Player After Four Years With Juventus

Inter Miami has become the only club in the Major League Soccer (MLS) to boast two world club finalists after it announced signing Argentine forward Gonzalo “Pipita” Higuain on Friday, September 18. The star forward parted ways with the Italian champions Juventus after four years and as per reports, has become the highest-paid player in the league with a salary in the $7 million range.

Higuain currently in quarantine in Miami

The 32-year-old Argentinian was one of the world’s top scorers between 2008 and 2018 wherein he scored 107 goals during his five years in Real Madrid, 71 goals during his three seasons in Napoli and almost 50 goals during his first two seasons with Juventus. He has also scored 31 goals in the 75 games that he has played for the Argentina national team.

Welcome to Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuaín! pic.twitter.com/tZ8uPkbqeq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 18, 2020

As per Miami Herald reports, the ace striker has already landed in the city and is currently complying with COVID-19 quarantine requirements. While Higuain will not be travelling with Inter Miami for their next fixture with Atlanta United, he could be available as soon as late next week.

Higuain will be joined by former Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi who also recently signed with Inter Miami, Higuain’s older brother also plays in the leagues and only this season made the transfer to DC United after having played for the Columbus Crew for four years.

Juventus suffers big financial setback

The Italian Champions paid a whopping €90 million to sign Higuain from Napoli in 2016 but after only 4 years, both parties decided to mutually end the contract which this has accounted for hefty financial loss for the Old Lady. Take a look at Juventus’ goodbye message for Higuain here.

