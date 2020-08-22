Andrea Pirlo Orders Higuain And Khedira's Juventus Contracts To Be Terminated: Report

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Sami Khedira look set to be on their way out of the club, according to the roundup of Juventus transfer news this week. Several media reports suggest that Higuain and Khedira do not feature in the plans of new coach Andrea Pirlo. Therefore, both Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira are expected to depart the Serie A champions in the coming season as Andrea Pirlo stamps his authority at Juventus.

Also Read: The Benzema To Ronaldo At Juventus: Capello Tips Raul Jimenez To Join Serie A Champions

Juventus to terminate Higuain and Khedira contracts

The news of the contract termination of the Juventus duo was first reported by Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, who suggested that the deal will see the duo’s contracts with the club end this summer in return for severance pay. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported a similar development when it came to Juventus transfer news. He revealed that both Higuain and Khedira are out of the Andrea Pirlo project, with talks now focusing on finding an agreement on the payout as both players had one year left on their deals.

Also Read: Juventus Transfer News: New Boss Andrea Pirlo Looking To Offload High Earner Aaron Ramsey

After Matuidi deal with Inter Miami completed for free, Juventus have decided also to terminate contracts of Higuain and Khedira. They're out of the Pirlo project.

Talks on to find an agreement on the payout (both have still 1 year contract left with Juve). ⚪️⚫️ #transfers #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2020

With Blaise Matuidi packed off similarly, Juventus transfer news indicated that the fate will be the same for Higuain and Khedira. Both players will now be on the lookout for new clubs. The duo didn’t have the best of seasons with the Serie A champions either. Gonzalo Higuain managed to score just eight goals in 32 Serie A games this season, while Sami Khedira spent the majority of the season on the sidelines as he struggled with a knee injury.

The departure of Higuain is also set to help Juventus financially, with the Argentine’s £6.7m annual wage bill proving to be an issue at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has strained the club’s finances. Earlier this week, Higuain had suggested that he could see himself playing in the MLS one day, while publications covering Juventus transfer news wrote that Sami Khedira is also attracting attention from US and Turkey.

Also Read: Juventus salaries Revealed As Cristiano Ronaldo Tops The List, Pirlo Earns A Mere €1.78m

Juventus transfer news roundup

Ever since Andrea Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri, the Italian hasn’t wasted any time in ringing in the changes. Tasked with bringing European glory to Juventus, Andrea Pirlo has gone about moulding the Juventus side according to his style in pre-season. A Sky Sports report had earlier mentioned how Andrea Pirlo wants to bring in Roma striker Edin Dzeko to the club. Mundo Deportivo also reported that Andrea Pirlo personally called Arturo Vidal to convince the midfielder to make the switch from Barcelona.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Indispensable At Juventus As Club Could Sell Star For £54m

Image Courtesy: Instagram/sami_khedira6, AP