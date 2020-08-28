Luis Suarez To Juventus? Barcelona Outcast Could replace Outgoing Gonzalo Higuain

Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez could be playing for Andrea Pirlo's Juventus next season with the Old Lady eyeing a move for the Uruguayan as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain. Blaugrana head coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly informed Luis Suarez that he will not be in his plans for the future leading to reports of a potential exit from the Camp Nou over the summer. However, there are still plenty of top European suitors monitoring the 33-year old's situation including Serie A champions, Juventus.

ALSO READ: Community Shield 2020: Arsenal Preparations Hindered As 4 Players Returned Late

Football transfer news: Luis Suarez to Juventus?

According to reports by Sky Sport Italia, Juventus are giving serious thought about making a move for Barcelona star Luis Suarez. Earlier this week, Bianconeri manager Andrea Pirlo confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving Turin over the summer and the Italian is considering an upgraded replacement for the Argentine. Although AS Roma's Edin Dzeko was Pirlo's primary target, the Bosnian hitman has given no indication that he wants to leave the capital.

Luis Suárez has been offered to Juventus after being shown the door at Barcelona under new head coach Ronald Koeman.



Juventus are in the market for a striker because of Gonzalo Higuaín's impending departure. [GOAL]#KobbyKyeiSports pic.twitter.com/fhBeLCjkjs — KOBBY KYEI SPORTS (@KobbyKyeiSports) August 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi To Burnley? Sean Dyche Jokes Around As Man City Rumours Intensify

However, Juventus have reportedly made an approach for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez after it was reported that the LaLiga club are planning to offload the Uruguayan. Suarez scored 21 goals and notched up 10 assists for Barcelona in all competitions last season and Pirlo believes that his addition to Juventus would be useful, flanked by Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala on either side. Higuain scored 11 goals and notched up eight assists in all competitions for the Old Lady last season. Reports also claim that Juventus might consider a swap deal with Barcelona, having done so with Arthur and Pjanic earlier this summer.

ALSO READ: Newell's Old Boys Fans Flood The Streets To Urge Local Hero Lionel Messi To Return

Barcelona transfer news: Suarez unhappy with treatment by Ronald Koeman

According to AS, Suarez was told that he was no longer part of Barcelona's plans for the future through a mere minute-long phone call with Ronald Koeman. Suarez, who has spent six years at Barcelona, was left furious with the conversation as he felt that his contributions towards the club deserved a more fitting farewell. Suarez had previously claimed that he wanted to stay put in Barcelona but would be prepared to leave if it meant that the club moves forward. Suarez has won the Champions League, four LaLiga titles, four Spanish Super Cups and two Spanish Cups with Barcelona and is third on the list of all-time top goalscorers for Barcelona.

Suarez has been identified as one of the players who is set to be axed following Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Suarez's former club Ajax have also been linked with a move to sign the star forward. Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti are also some players that have been tipped for moves away from the Camp Nou.

ALSO READ: Man United Captain Harry Maguire Was 'scared For His Life' After Greek Police Hit Him

Image Credits - AP / Luis Suarez Instagram