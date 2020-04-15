Hillsborough Disaster Anniversary: James Milner, Michael Owen, Man United Pay Tribute

On this day, April 15, 1989, Premier League giants Liverpool lost 96 supporters in a fatal tragedy at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. The 31st Hillsborough disaster anniversary was supposed to be the final memorial service for the 96 supporters that lost their lives during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough Stadium. Football clubs around the globe and players have paid their tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which remains one of the darkest days in British football history.

Hillsborough disaster anniversary: What happened at Hillsborough?

The 1989 FA Cup semi-final saw Liverpool face off against Nottingham Forrest at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. Football crowds at the time were known for hooliganism and strict separation was enforced meaning despite having a large fanbase, Liverpool were allocated the smaller end of the stadium, Leppings Lane, to avoid confrontation with the Forrest fans. This meant that the 'pens' were overcrowded and with a bottleneck formed outside the stadium entrance, the police requested for the match to be delayed, which was rejected.

We stand together today as a family to remember the 96 Liverpool fans – men, women and children – who so tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough.



We are together in spirit today to offer our love and support on this very difficult day.



You’ll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/wHbnCJeCdh — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 15, 2020

Five thousand fans tried to enter through the turnstiles and the police, to avoid fatalities, opened a large exit (Gate C) which led to more fans entering the ground increasing the pressure on the pens. The match was halted in between when one of the metal barriers gave way and the fans climbed the fence to escape the crush. The intensity of the crush broke more crush barriers and the Leppings Stand overspilled on the pitch. The Hillsborough disaster accounted for 96 fatalities and 766 injuries, making it one of the worst disasters in British sporting history.

Hillsborough disaster anniversary: Manchester United, Michael Owen, James Milner pay tribute to the victims

Premier League rivals Manchester United, Fenerbache, Nottingham Forrest and Sunderland paid their tributes to the 96 victims on the Hillsborough disaster anniversary. Liverpool star James Milner and former players Michael Owen and John Alridge also paid tributes with Alrdige asking his followers on Twitter to spare a thought for the families that are still suffering from the loss. In a message posted by the club's official account on social media, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remembered the victims of the Hillsborough disaster and said they will always be remembered and they will never walk alone, echoing the club's iconic slogan.

Today, we stand with @LFC to remember the 96 supporters who lost their lives at Hillsborough 31 years ago today.



They will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6HS7GPzSbS — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 15, 2020

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the #Hillsborough disaster.



Thoughts are with all the families and survivors whose lives were changed forever. pic.twitter.com/9Oiz6P7kw7 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) April 15, 2020

Let’s not forget whilst in these awful times when people are dying all around us and families are suffering,This day 31 yrs ago,The Hillsborough Disaster,96 football fans went to a football match and never returned!Spare a prayer for them and there still suffering families YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 15, 2020

Nottingham Forest remembers the 96 fellow football fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough 31 years ago today. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/sqircZyl9n — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) April 15, 2020

Today, we stand in solidarity with @LFC to remember the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which occurred on 15 April 1989.



They will never be forgotten. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2020

