Man United Transfer News: Chris Smalling And Fosu-Mensah Set To Join AS Roma

AS Roma are expected to submit a new bid for Chris Smalling and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the next 24 hours. The Giallorossi are also interested in Diogo Dalot but want to take the fullback on loan. Manchester United, however, prefer selling Dalot outright. Reports in Italy suggest Roma have reached a breakthrough in negotiations for Smalling, who spent last season on loan with the club.

Chris Smalling transfer nears completion

Per a Manchester Evening News report, Manchester United are holding out for between £15 million and £20m for Smalling, a valuation that was initially deemed too high by Roma. Chris Smalling has been training away from the first-team squad awaiting a move. The Chris Smalling transfer is seemingly in the final stages and the Smalling to Roma deal is all but done.

Reports in Italy also suggest Roma want Fosu-Mensah either on loan or permanently and are trying to include him as part of the negotiations to club him with Chris Smalling.

AS Roma will submit a new bid for Chris Smalling on next 24 hours. After #MUFC don’t want to loan out Diogo Dalot as part of the deal, Roma have asked also for Fosu Mensah to be included in the negotiations. 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Dalot transfer expected as Man United focus on outgoings

Aside from AS Roma, AC Milan are interested in securing the signing of Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot. The player has been out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has started only once in the Premier League in the last 16 months. Sky Sports report that AC Milan are keen to strike a deal before Monday's deadline.

Football transfer news live: Business picks up as PL clubs close deals

Clubs have until October 5 to sign players from Europe. In the latest transfer news, Tottenham have agreed to sign striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on an initial loan deal. Dele Alli looks set to remain at Tottenham this season after the club rejected a loan bid for the England midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain.

Medical tomorrow for Matteo Darmian as new Inter player, done deal with Parma. Total agreement for €2,5m. Inter are still working for Marcos Alonso as new left back if Chelsea will accept to loan him out ⚫️🔵 @SkySport #Inter #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

In other news, Inter Milan are preparing a move for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge while Vladimir Coufal has joined West Ham on a three-year deal. Elsewhere, Marseille want to sign Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is close to agreeing a move to Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent for £22m while Danny Drinkwater has been linked with a move to Valencia. Above all, Arsenal are facing stiff competition to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar, with PSG and Juventus also interested.

Image Credits: Chris Smalling / Diogo Dalot Twitter