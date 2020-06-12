Hoffenheim Vs Leipzig Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Bundesliga Live

Hoffenheim will host RB Leipzig on Matchday 31 in the Bundesliga this weekend. The game will be played on Friday, June 12, (Saturday according to IST). Here are the Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming details, Bundesliga live streaming details, Bundesliga fixtures and Bundesliga table ahead of Matchday 31.

Bundesliga live streaming: Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming details

The Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming details:

Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming venue: Rhein-Neckar Arena

Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming date: Friday, June 12 (Saturday according to IST)

Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live streaming time: 12 am IST

Bundesliga live streaming: Hoffenheim vs Leipzig live preview

🔴⚪MATCHDAY 🔴⚪

⏰ 20:30 CEST

⚔️ #TSGRBL

🏟️ PreZero Arena



The beginning of the end. Come on, Leipzig! ❤️



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/GTWePepYXo — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 12, 2020

RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga table with 59 points to their credit. Since the resumption of Bundesliga on May 16, Leipzig have had a mixed bag of results, with three draws already. Their previous game against Paderborn ended in a dull 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Hoffenheim occupy the seventh spot on the Bundesliga table. They have bagged 43 points this season. In their previous game against Dusseldorf, Hoffenheim were forced to share the points, with both sides scoring twice.

Bundesliga live streaming: Hoffenheim vs Leipzig squad details

RB Leipzig: RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann

Hoffenheim: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Stolz, Philipp Pentke, Michael Esser, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma, Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Lucas Ribeiro, Melayro Bogarde, Sebastian Rudy, Havard Nordtveit, Florian Grillitsch, Steven Zuber, Dennis Geiger, Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Sargis Adamyan, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Ilay Elmkies, Andrej Kramaric, Ishak Belfodil, Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur, Maximilian Beier, Chinedu Ekene.

