Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of football Club Wrexham

Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney officially completed the takeover of England's fifth-tier side Wrexham, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The actors have now taken full control over the National League side from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST). Reynolds and McElhenney expressed their interest in investing in the club in September 2020 in November and the club’s supporters trust voted in favour of the takeover.

DONE DEAL | Wrexham AFC confirm the sale of the club to RR McReynolds.



Who are the new Wrexham owners? Welsh club reveal takeover by Hollywood actors

On Tuesday, National League club Wrexham confirmed that Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of the club. Reynolds and Elhenney made a £2m investment in the club under the terms of the deal and have taken full control of the National League outfit. In a statement issued by the club, the new owners revealed that funds will be made available immediately and “first-team player identification will be a priority so the club is in the best possible position for the summer transfer window”.

MISSION STATEMENT | Rob & Ryan's vision for Wrexham AFC.



The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

The duo also said that funds will also be used to enhance the club's women's football programme at all levels at the Welsh club. A few hours after the takeover was complete, a joint statement from Reynolds and McElhenney read, "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC. Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Reynolds and McElhenney have also promised to use their own money, marketing and fame to restore Wrexham’s fortunes and a potential documentary charting out their new era is also being planned.

Wrexham were relegated from the EFL in 2008 and are currently seventh in the National League, one division below the EFL’s League Two. The club had been fan-owned since 2011. Wrexham have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals on three separate occasions but have never competed in the English top division.

