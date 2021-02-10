Chelsea TROLL Other Premier League London Clubs With The Weeknd's GIF From Super Bowl

Premier League giants Chelsea aimed a cheeky dig at their London rivals on Tuesday with The Weeknd's' viral GIF from the Super Bowl halftime show. The Blues, on Twitter, shared the clip of The Weeknd where the rapper seemed to weave his way through a golden maze of mirrors while performing a dizzying sequence. The west London outfit captioned the post, "Searching for another Champions League winner in London like...", referring to the fact that Chelsea still remain the only club in London to have won the Champions League.

Chelsea brutally mock London rivals over UCL title with The Weeknd's viral video

On Tuesday, Chelsea savagely mocked their fellow London rivals on Twitter with The Weeknd's viral meme that is absolutely everywhere at the moment. In a spectacle that began in the stands, then went inside the stadium before taking over the entire field, The Weeknd performed a high-octane medley of his hits during the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Sunday. However, the Grammy-winning artist grabbed plenty of attention on social media for a clip of him trying to weave his way through the stadium while performing a dizzying sequence.

Searching for another Champions League winner in London like...

pic.twitter.com/sRKxjNCllz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 9, 2021

The Blues made the most of the clip and took to social media to savagely troll their London rivals. Chelsea captioned the post, "Searching for another Champions League winner in London like...", highlighting the fact that they still are the only club in London to have won the Europen Cup. In a follow-up tweet, Chelsea went on to thank Didier Drogba for his winning penalty in 2012.

This has done well.



We've got nothing to plug, but shout-out @DidierDrogba for the penalty. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 9, 2021

Chelsea lifted the Champions League in 2012 after beating Bayern Munich in the final on penalties at the Allianz Arena. They became the first London club to win the Champions League. The only two other London clubs that have come close to winning the UCL are Arsenal and Tottenham. The two clubs reached the final but both ended up on the losing side in 2006 and 2019, respectively.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and have strung three wins in four games since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm. The Chelsea legend was sacked following a string of poor performances. The Blues will now face Barnsley in the 5th Round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

Image Credits - UCL Twitter, AP