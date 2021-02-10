Man United Players Don't Trust Donny Van De Beek Yet: Former Premier League Star

Man United great Mark Hughes has claimed that Donny van de Beek is yet to earn the trust of his Red Devils teammates. The Dutch midfielder was handed just his 11th start of the campaign as United toiled on Tuesday night, needing extra time to seal a 1-0 victory against West Ham in the FA Cup 5th Round. On his rare start, Van de Beek struggled to make an impact and was replaced by Bruno Fernandes in the 73rd minute at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek's struggle at Man United continues against West Ham

Since completing his switch from Ajax to Man United in a £40 million deal during the summer, Donny van de Beek has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has managed 25 appearances in all competitions but the majority of them have come from the bench. Solskjaer has handed Van de Beek just two Premier League starts this season and the Norwegian opted to give him another one against West Ham in the FA Cup 5th Round on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for the young midfielder, he was unable to make an impact on the game and was eventually subbed off in the 73rd minute. Footage of Van de Beek's substitution soon went viral on social media and it showed the Dutchman's face drop as he realised his time was up. United eventually went on to win the game 1-0 in extra-time thanks to a strike from Scott McTominay.

Mark Hughes suggests Van de Beek's slow start to United is down to lack of trust from his teammates

While speaking on talkSPORT, two-time English champion Mark Hughes claimed that Van de Beek's United teammates aren't showing any trust in his ability, which is having an adverse impact on the player. The Welshman said, "You just sense… it looks like they don’t trust him [Donny] with the ball yet. When the likes of Fred and [Nemanja] Matic look up and they see Rashford, they see [Anthony] Martial, they see [Mason] Greenwood, who is still a young player but has great talent, it's like they defer to them, their first thought is to pass to them."

Mark Hughes on Donny van de Beek at Man Utd: “It looks like they don’t trust him with the ball yet.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) February 10, 2021

"But with Van de Beek, I haven't seen a great deal of movement, I haven't seen little movements to get in pockets of space, even though you suspect that's the player he is and those are the areas he wants to work in," added Hughes. Van de Beek has managed just one goal and one assist for Man United across all competitions this season. However, Solskjaer defended the Dutchman after his relatively ineffective display against West Ham on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek didn't want his time to come 💔 pic.twitter.com/viPs68FGNx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 9, 2021

Image Credits - Donny van de Beek Instagram