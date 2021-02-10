Cristiano Ronaldo Will Appear In 32nd Career Final As Juventus Beat Inter On Aggregate

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 32nd appearance in a final after Juventus booked their spot in the Coppa Italia final by overcoming Antonio Conte's Inter Milan on aggregate. The game between Juventus and Inter at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday ended 0-0 but the Old Lady progressed to the final thanks to a 2-1 win at the San Siro in the first leg. Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in the first leg after Lautaro Martinez had given Inter the lead in the game last week.

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Andrea Pirlo's side advance to Coppa Italia final despite goalless second leg semi-final

The Bianconeri came into the game on Tuesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Milan on the back of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. However, the Portuguese superstar had two chances in the first-half saved by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. With the away goals rule in place, Inter had to go for the win with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in Antonio Conte's starting lineup.

Inter then threw everything at the hosts late on, but veteran Juve shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon and his defence stood firm to secure a spot in the Coppa Italia final. The result also meant that the Turin side will now play make a record 20th Coppa Italia final appearance. Juventus will face the winner of Atalanta versus Napoli from the other semi-final in the Coppa Italia final, which will be played at the San Siro on the 19th of May.

Cristiano Ronaldo finals appearances: Juventus star to play 32nd career final in May

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 36 on Friday, is now in line to play his 32nd career final later in May after Juve's aggregate win over Inter Milan. Out of the 31 finals that Ronaldo has played — for club and country — he has tasted victory 22 times. His honours at club level include an FA Cup, two League Cups, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, two Italian Super Cups, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and five Champions League titles.

FINALS by @Cristiano



4 🌍Club World Cup

2 🇪🇺EURO

1 🇪🇺Nations League

6 🇪🇺Champions League

2 🇪🇺UEFA Supercup

3 🇬🇧FA Cup

2 🇬🇧League Cup

1 🇬🇧Community Shield

2 🇪🇸Copa del Rey

4 🇪🇸Supercopa

3 🇮🇹Supercoppa

1 🇮🇹Coppa Italia



CR7 can play his 32th Final in May

% of 🏆 (22/31) = 71%🔥 pic.twitter.com/jwhGPDUaPF — Twitugal (@Twitugal) February 10, 2021

On an international level, Ronaldo has won the Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. He has won an astonishing 71% of the finals he's played in. Only Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has more appearances in finals (35) than Ronaldo.

Image Credits - Juventus Instagram