How Carlos Tevez Proved Sir Alex Ferguson Wrong And Irked All Manchester United Fans

Argentina forward Carlos Tevez celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The former West Ham striker famously shifted coast from Manchester United to Manchester City. The transfer happened after Manchester United passed on the chance to sign Tevez permanently for a fee of £25 million.

Sir Alex Ferguson passed on the chance to sign Carlos Tevez permanently

Carlos Tevez was at the peak of his powers when Manchester City brokered a deal with Kia Joorabchian to bring the talismanic forward to the Etihad Stadium. Tevez had seen his value diminish at Manchester United after the Old Trafford outfit signed Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov. Manchester United, who had Carlos Tevez on loan, had the option of purchasing the former West Ham striker for a fee of £25 million. They passed the chance, with Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly claiming that the Argentine is not worth that price.

Carlos Tevez ends trophy drought for Manchester City

Manchester City acted quickly and agreed on a deal worth £25.5 million for the striker. Tevez was made the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The former West Ham striker repaid the faith put in him by leading the line seamlessly at the Etihad Stadium. Carlos Tevez captained Manchester City to the 2011 FA Cup victory. Carlos Tevez was practically unstoppable in his first two seasons at the Etihad Stadium scoring 52 times in 86 appearances while also assisting his teammates 17 times.

Carlos Tevez proves Sir Alex Ferguson wrong

Sir Alex Ferguson backed Dimitar Berbatov over the talismanic Argentine. While the former Tottenham did have a stellar stint at Old Trafford, the Argentine forward was miles ahead in terms of impact. Sir Alex Ferguson chose to back the likes of Antonio Valencia, Michael Owen, Gabriel Obertan and Mame Biram Diouf over Carlos Tevez. Looking at how it all turned out, it seems like Sir Alex Ferguson called it wrong.

