Neymar Celebrates 28th Birthday; Kylian Mbappe Gives It A Miss

Paris Saint Germain star forward Neymar Jr. celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The world’s most expensive player signed for Ligue 1 giants in 2017 for a record €222 million from Barcelona. The Brazilian star hosted a lavish birthday party for his friends and teammates on Tuesday, February 2.

Cavani, Verratti and Depay were present at Neymar’s all white 28th birthday bash in Paris. The Brazilian decided to move the celebration three days forward because of PSG’s midweek fixture. pic.twitter.com/MZP6i1gjRD — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 3, 2020

Neymar birthday: Memphis Depay, Angel Di Maria attend PSG star's birthday

Neymar is considered as one of the most talented footballers in world football. The Brazilian star hosted a lavish party at a Parisian hot-spot Yoyo. It is a glitzy club in the Palais de Tokyo area of the French capital. Most of the PSG squad attended Neymar’s birthday celebration but coach Thomas Tuchel, sporting director Leonardo Araújoand, president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi were the ones who gave it miss. Angel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Edinson Cavani were some Paris Saint Germain players who showed up at the event in the north of Paris. Lyon's Memphis Depay was one of the surprise guests.

Neymar transfer: The star's PSG contract set to expire in 2022

The Ligue 1 leaders are back on Monday. They will face Memphis Depay’s Lyon as they look to extend their dominance in the league. Neymar is out injured. This is the third consecutive season that the former Barcelona forward is injured on his birthday. Neymar has been keen on returning to Barcelona and his transfer has been the face of many rumours in the past transfer windows. Neymar is on a five-year contract with PSG which is set to expire in 2022.

