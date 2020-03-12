How Coronavirus Could Affect Transfer Dealings In The Summer Transfer Window

The Coronavirus outbreak has already impacted football across Europe. Along with postponements, domestic and cup games taking place behind closed doors, the Coronavirus impact on football has been seismic, to say the least. With the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a concern growing over transfers in the summer window and, more immediately, the planning of finishing the 2019-20 season. Fans are now keen to know the answer to the question, "How Coronavirus affects summer transfer window?".

How Coronavirus affects summer transfer window? Games behind closed doors

Off the pitch, clubs are struggling to conduct basic business so it's quite clear that the question of 'How Coronavirus affects summer transfer window'? would make it significantly difficult for clubs keen on conducting business. No access has been given to fans inside stadiums and an increasing number of matches in the top leagues across the European continent are now being played behind closed doors. Down to the Coronavirus outbreak, scouts will be unable to obtain their desired information due to their absence in the stadiums.

La Liga: suspended 🔴



Real Madrid: officially in quarantine for 15 days 🔴



Manchester City-Real Madrid and Juventus-OL: no chance 🔴#Coronavirus https://t.co/LVlNDXUf2x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2020

How Coronavirus affects summer transfer window? Transfer deals confirmed on Skype?

Travelling from one country to another has also become increasingly difficult in Europe following the Coronavirus outbreak. This will mean that scouts would find it even more strenuous to conduct meetings with players and agents during the summer transfer market. Key decisions for transfers are made on a face-to-face level as the culture of stealth meetings to discuss contract details in hotel rooms is still widely in practice because video conferencing is an unsatisfactory alternative.

Coronavirus update: Coronavirus impact on football

There is a genuine possibility that the summer's major Euro 2020 tournament could be postponed/rescheduled, given that it's scheduled across 12 countries in the continent from June 12 to July 12. Italy is one of the majorly affected countries due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Coronavirus impact on football has postponed games and the Serie A has been suspended altogether.

