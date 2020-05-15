How Cristiano Ronaldo Transformed From A Skinny Teen To A Middleweight Boxer At Man United

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his extreme level of physical fitness and work out. However, the former Man United man arrived at Old Trafford as a rather skinny youngster. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's transformation from a skinny man to maintaining a physique like a middleweight boxer took many by surprise during his days in Manchester.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo training: Superstar awaited as Serie A gets back training amid doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo body transformation: Gary Neville gives up on Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford as an 18-year-old youngster with raw talent. However, several questions were raised on his attitude at that time. His then-teammate Gary Neville even gave up on the Portuguese as he was all skills and no end product. However, things took a turn for the good in 2006 during his World Cup campaign with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo body transformation: Things change in 2006-07 season

Gary Neville, while speaking to Sky Sports, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was breathtaking during the 2006-07 season for Man United. From giving up on him during his initial days at Old Trafford to lauding his performances, Ronaldo came a long way, according to Neville. He stated that he was in aw as Ronaldo began scoring 30 goals along with 15-20 assists a season, something he hadn't seen ever at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo training: Aaron Ramsey back at Juventus training, Portuguese in quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo body transformation: Neville lauds ex-Man United teammate

Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire 🔥 😂💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lcHnUbGQ8m — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 27, 2020

Gary Neville revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo underwent a transformation during his World Cup campaign and he returned with a changed appearance and physical attribute. From being scrawny and skinny to transforming into a middleweight boxer, Ronaldo underwent quite a transformation. He became much better in terms of agility, leap, movements, etc. That moment, Neville knew that the Portuguese winger was a special footballer.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo training and diet plan that helped Juventus star keep fit in lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo body transformation: Winger's stats at Man United

In the 2006-07 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 17 goals along with eight assists in 34 appearances for Man United. This number went up the very next season when he scored 31 goals, managing a goal every 74 minutes. He also bagged six assists in the 2007-08 season.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo training: Juventus stat trains in his garden with Cristiano Jr