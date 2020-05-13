Cristiano Ronaldo Trains In His Garden With Cristiano Jr As Ace Shares Heartwarming Video

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartwarming video of him training with his son Cristiano Jr on social media this week. The Portugal skipper is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period after returning to Italy to join his teammates for training ahead of a Serie A return. Cristiano Ronaldo and his son were filmed doing a couple of drills in the backyard of their Turin mansion as the 35-year-old trains with Serie A action likely to resume soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo son: Juventus forward trains with his son during quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo son, Cristiano Jr, appears to be learning his father's famed work ethic in a video uploaded by the Juventus forward on Instagram. Cristina Ronaldo is currently in isolation at his Turin mansion and was captured doing a couple of drills with his son as the former Real Madrid superstar works his way back to full fitness. In the video, Cristiano Jr can be seen playing some balls to his father who in return volleys them before the duo exchange roles. Cristiano Ronaldo son is also on the books at Juventus and featured for the U-9s last season. The youngsters amassed a staggering 58 goals in 28 appearances for the Under-9s at the end of last season, while his father Cristiano Ronaldo managed 29 for the Juventus senior team.

Cristiano Ronaldo flies back to Italy ahead of potential Serie A return

After a two-month stay in his hometown in Madeira, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo flew back to Italy in a bid to join his teammates for training. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join his teammates for training after a 14-day isolation period and will look to continue his stellar form when he's back on the pitch. Serie A could possibly resume by the end of May, with the Bundesliga scheduled to return on Saturday, May 16. Cristiano Ronaldo was at the top of his game before football was suspended, scoring 25 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady.

