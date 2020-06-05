How Joe Cole Convinced Eden Hazard To Join Chelsea Back In 2012

Eden Hazard was one of Chelsea' most inspired signings of the decade and the Belgian established himself as one of best players to ever play at Stamford Bridge before moving to Real Madrid in the summer. However, Chelsea were not the only suitors to sign Hazard from Ligue 1 outfit Lille as the Belgian has revealed that former Blues defender Joe Cole convinced him to go for the Champions League winners. Cole and Eden Hazard were teammates during the 2011/12 season with the defender being on loan at the club during the winger's final season in France.

Also Read: Premier League Fixtures Leaked: Man City Vs Arsenal, Spurs Vs Man Utd Headline First Week

Chelsea transfer news: Eden Hazard recalls how Joe Cole convinced him to sign for Chelsea in 2012

Speaking to Chelsea's official Twitter page, Eden Hazard revealed that he spoke to Joe Cole before signing for The Blues. The Belgian international reveals that Cole told him every day at that point to sign for his former club, claiming that Chelsea would be the best club for him. In a bid to convince Hazard, Cole told him that Chelsea were a 'big club' and at Stamford Bridge, he will be competing for honours and trophies. Eden Hazard took to his teammate's reasoning and 8 years ago delighted Blues fans around the world with his message of 'I'm signing for the Champions League winners'.

The move worked out well for Chelsea and the Belgian international, with his 110 goals for the Blues helping them lift the Premier League title and the Europa League twice, while also winning the A Cup and the League Cup once. His teammate Joe Cole had also enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Chelsea, winning three Premier League trophies and two FA Cups. After seven years at Stamford Bridge, the former English International also had spells at West Ham, Liverpool, Lille, Aston Villa, Coventry and Tampa Bay Rowdies during his illustrious 20-year career.

Also Read: Liverpool Pulled Out Of Timo Werner Transfer Due To Financial Restraints: Report

.@hazardeden10: 'I spoke to him before I signed for Chelsea. Every day, seriously, he was telling me that Chelsea was the best club for me. He said Chelsea was a big club where you can win trophies every season. For that reason I signed, so thank you, Joe Cole!' pic.twitter.com/gKV0yN40Ma — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) November 13, 2018

Chelsea transfer news: Blues targeting Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner Chelsea transfer almost done

According to the latest Chelsea transfer news, owner Roman Abramovich has backed manager Frank Lampard to make a statement in the transfer market despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues have already wrapped up the signing of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and are likely to seal the deal for Timo Werner next week. The Timo Werner Chelsea deal comes as a surprise to many after the Leipzig striker was touted with a transfer to Liverpool, but after the Champions League holders pulled out, the Blues quickly activated his release clause. Ben Chilwell is also a high-profile target for Frank Lampard's side, with Leicester City holding out for an outlandish £85 million fee according to the latest round-up of Chelsea transfer news.

Also Read: Timo Werner Chelsea: The Blues Activate £50 Million Release Clause, Agree Deal With Player

Also Read: Antonio Rudiger The Driving Force Behind Timo Werner's Chelsea Move: Report