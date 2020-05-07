How Bayer Leverkusen Will Prepare For Matchdays Upon Bundesliga Return On May 15

Bayer Leverkusen seemingly began with precautionary measures to mitigate the coronavirus crisis even before the Bundesliga was suspended on March 13. Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes revealed how the club created a coronavirus task force of 10 members in order to mitigate the damage done by coronavirus in Germany. Due to admirable efforts made by top clubs in Germany, the Bundesliga return is now greenlit for May 15.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale's Hefty Real Madrid Wages Pose A Roadblock To Possible MLS Move: Report

Bayer Leverkusen coronavirus pandemic delegation: Bundesliga return

On Wednesday, the DFL confirmed the Bundesliga return is set for May 15 following the green light from the government. Having enforced strict lockdown rules in Germany, the possibility of a potential Bundesliga return was always around the corner. However, part of the reason for the Bundesliga return is down to a number of precautionary measures taken by clubs in the German top flight, including Bayer Leverkusen, who have dealt with the coronavirus crisis in an astute manner. Bayer Leverkusen remain 5th in the Bundesliga, two points away from the top four.

Government allows #Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 seasons to resume from mid-May – statement by #DFL CEO Christian Seifert ➡️ https://t.co/gySVwf9osf pic.twitter.com/Z6itZJAS2T — DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) May 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke's Net Worth Rises By £323 Million Despite Coronavirus

Bayer Leverkusen coronavirus taskforce: Bayer Leverkusen preparation for COVID-19 outbreak

Bayer Leverkusen's Sporting Director Simon Rolfes recently spoke to CBS Sports and gave an insight into how clubs in Germany dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old Rolfes explained that Bayer Leverkusen created a coronavirus taskforce back in February in an attempt to avert the crisis. The task force comprised of 10 members that regularly kept in contact to discuss the medical assessment of players with hygiene and safety outlined as the number one priority.

ALSO READ: K-League Set For Kick Off As Soccer Resumes In South Korea

Bayer Leverkusen coronavirus solution: Bundesliga fixtures behind closed doors

Rolfes further added that the club's BayArena is already set and prepared for matches to take place behind closed doors. Every single step for the remaining Bundesliga fixtures, from arriving at the ground till players leaving for their homes has been thoroughly planned. A total of 330 people will be present at each game upon the Bundesliga return, minimizing contact with 'unnecessary personnel'. Each player will be tested by the club 24 hours before matchday to determine which players are healthy. Most players in the German top-flight reportedly feel safe with the Bundesliga return on May 15 due to the rules set by the DFL as clubs have already begun full-team training sessions.

ALSO READ: Andres Iniesta Calls Up Two Children Conceived After Epic Chelsea Vs Barcelona 2009 Clash