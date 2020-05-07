Gareth Bale's Hefty Real Madrid Wages Pose A Roadblock To Possible MLS Move: Report

During a recent interview, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale claimed that he wouldn't mind moving to Major League Soccer (MLS), saying that the city of Los Angeles fascinates him. However, the player's dream of playing in the MLS could hit a major roadblock due to the hefty wages that the Spanish giants pay to the Wales international, something that the US-based clubs cannot afford.

Gareth Bale transfer: Gareth Bale MLS move complicated by wage ceiling

Thanks @JiffyRugby, my 2.6 challenge for @VelindreCC NHS is complete! Now let’s see yours @samwarburton_.



Make sure you get involved with your own 2.6 challenge today or you can donate to the charity, here: https://t.co/QFrFUOVK08 pic.twitter.com/YqoSkgFZr4 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 26, 2020

MLS and other organisations have predicted that they might suffer losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. MLS has been trying to convince the players to accept a 50 percent pay cut to help the clubs financially amid the coronavirus crisis. These complications are likely to hinder any possible Gareth Bale transfer to the MLS.

Gareth Bale transfer: Welshman to take salary cut to play in MLS?

Apart from the financial losses, the wage system of the USA is complicated, while Gareth Bale is unlikely to accept a salary reduction to secure a move anytime soon. Gareth Bale's salary is four times that of former Real Madrid striker Chicharito Hernandez, who now plays for MLS side LA Galaxy. Chicharito pockets $9 million (€8.3 million), while Bale earns an astonishing $31 million (€28 million).

Gareth Bale transfer: Different salary caps in MLS

The MLS has an altogether different system of salary caps, in stark contrast to those in European leagues. Only three players in any MLS team do not fall in the salary cap, while the rest of the squad cannot make more than $590,000 (€545,000) a year. According to football expert Juan Arango, Bale will need to accept a pay cut to realise his dream of playing in the MLS but should also look at alternate sources to generate revenue, such as image rights.

