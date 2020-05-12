How Lionel Messi's Purported Argentina Dream Debut Turned Into A Disaster Within Seconds

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has enjoyed an extremely successful career with the club, albeit short of an international title with the national team. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's international debut turned out to be a disaster as he failed to last even a minute on the pitch.

Lionel Messi Argentina debut turns out disastrous

In 2005, Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad to face Hungary. Jose Peckerman, then the head coach of Argentina, wanted to check if the young Barcelona man was ready to take on some responsibility for the national team. Although he didn't start the game against Hungary, the 18-year-old was introduced into the game as a half-time substitute, replacing striker Lisandro Lopez.

Lionel Messi Argentina debut: Youngster sent off within 43 seconds

Upon receiving the ball, Lionel Messi attempted a trademark run towards the goal. However, his dream debut for Argentina was cut short after he was sent off within 43 seconds of his introduction in the game. The Argentine youngster was sent off after he elbowed Hungary defender Vilmos Vanczak. Messi had to leave the field with tears in his eyes.

Lionel Messi Argentina debut: Argentina team criticises referee's decision

15 years ago he debuted with the first team ... Today he will receive his sixth #GoldenShoe ✨



The best in history. pic.twitter.com/SVeQLEVosO — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) October 16, 2019

After the game, Lionel Messi spoke to the press about the controversial debut. The Barcelona superstar claimed that it was anything but a dream debut for him, explaining the incident that happened between him and the Hungarian defender, terming it as an accident and not a deliberate foul. The Argentina national team felt that the decision was harsh, as it was a soft foul, something not worthy of a direct red card. Argentina striker Hernan Crespo claimed that the referee made a mistake, something that affected the team spirit as well as their performance.

