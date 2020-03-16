Cristiano Ronaldo Hotels: How Many Hotels Does CR7 Have? Does He Have An Island Too?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under self-isolation in his hometown of Madeira. News broke out that one CR7 hotel in Portugal is set to transform into a hospital to treat Coronavirus affected victims but staff members at the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels have refuted those claims. Fans are curious to know how many hotels are owned by Cristiano Ronaldo and about the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth. However, Ronaldo has decided to remain in Portugal and avoided a trip back to the north of Italy following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Cristiano Ronaldo hotels: How many hotels does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo hotels in his homeland of Portugal include one in Lisbon and one in Madeira. However, there is a chain of Cristiano Ronaldo hotels which are scheduled to open up later this year. The Cristiano Ronaldo hotels scheduled to upon up later in 2020 will be located in New York, Madrid and Marrakech. In total, Ronaldo has two hotels which are open and three more which will open up later this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo island and CR7 hotel to open up in Paris?

The brand of Cristiano Ronaldo hotels is set to launch their sixth edition of the CR7 hotel chain at Paris in 2021. The venture for the CR7 hotel in the Left Bank area of the city, south of the Seine River is set to cost Cristiano Ronaldo around £53 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo island

According to reports from MTV, a Cristiano Ronaldo island was purchased by the 35-year-old in order to escape from the Coronavirus along with his family. The Cristiano Ronaldo island is a privately located stretch of land overlooking the Atlantic Ocean near Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo bought an island and will stay with his family on the island until the virus disappears.



Safety first. pic.twitter.com/AP5KnVoNXo — Parikshit Jha (@Parikshit_cr7) March 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is estimated to be around $460 million as of 2020. Ronaldo has quickly risen to international stardom with his life as a professional footballer and the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is reflective of his dedication, skill and hard work.

