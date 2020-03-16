Premier League Warned It Could Face Legal Action If Season Is Cancelled After Coronavirus

Former FA chairman Greg Dyke has warned that the Premier League will have to be played until it reaches a conclusion. If the Premier League fails to play all the remaining games, clubs could take legal action against the governing body. With the Premier League suspended currently, there are also rumours of a possible cancellation of the English top-flight in order to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Premier League suspended due to Coronavirus

The Premier League suspended news broke after a meeting of shareholders in the early hours of March 13 due to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for Coronavirus. The Premier League suspended date until April 4 was unanimously decided upon. Here is the official Premier League suspended statement along with all pro-football leagues in England also facing a suspension.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Should Not Be Crowned Champions If Season Gets Cancelled: Alan Shearer

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

Premier League suspended: Liverpool title on hold

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. The Reds are chasing their first domestic top-flight title in 30 years and six points separate Jurgen Klopp's side from being crowned champions. However, the Coronavirus outbreak has caused Liverpool fans some anguish in waiting a while longer for their first title in three decades after the Premier League suspended news broke out.

ALSO READ: Man United's £47 Million Signing Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League POTM Award

How the table looks ahead of the weekend... pic.twitter.com/Npke6wZ3c4 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Chelsea To Fine Mason Mount After Star Left Self-isolation For Game Of Football: Reports

Premier League suspended: Serious consequences if Premier League cancelled

Former FA chairman Greg Dyke has claimed that if the Premier League is cancelled, it could drive a few teams, including Liverpool "nuts". The possibility of the Premier League being cancelled does not make sense to Dyke as the governing body might lose out on hundreds of millions of pounds through broadcasters if all fixtures aren't completed.

The former FA chairman Greg Dyke has warned that the Premier League will face legal action and potentially huge financial losses if the season is declared null and void.



“You have to complete the season even if that means playing into August.”https://t.co/SrROdbtKyO — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Antalyaspor Vs Sivasspor Live Streaming Details, Team News, Super Lig Live