Paul Pogba Turns 27: How Manchester United, Juventus And Fans Wished The French Midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, March 15. The footballing community wished the French midfielder, who lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The former Juventus midfielder is currently nursing an injury and fans are hoping for a Paul Pogba return soon as United hope to seal Champions League qualification.

Paul Pogba birthday: Manchester United and former club Juventus wish Pogba

On Paul Pogba's birthday, Manchester United and Juventus tweeted a birthday wish for the French midfielder. Pogba, who graduated from the Manchester United academy, spent four seasons in Turin before sealing a then-world record £89 million transfer back to Old Trafford. In his time with Juventus, Pogba won the Serie A four times, while reaching the Champions League final once. He also won two Coppa Italia titles. A Paul Pogba return in the 2016/17 season saw Manchester United lifted the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

Happy birthday to @PaulPogba, who turns 27 today! pic.twitter.com/XR6dadGQsd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2020

Eight trophies in Bianconero 🏆, many spectacular goals ⚽️, and much more 🔝



Happy birthday, @paulpogba! 🎂⚪️⚫️#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/ZRLFkoyxWe — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 15, 2020

Paul Pogba birthday: How fans wished the midfielder on his birthday

🎉🔴 Happy Birthday to Paul Pogba!



👤 150 apps

⚽️ 31 goals

🎯 31 assists



Some fans can't admit it, but he's the best all-round midfielder in the world on his day. He needs to drop Raiola & off the pitch antics, but I hope he stays. Him & Bruno in midfield would be 🔥 #MUFC — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) March 15, 2020

Happy Birthday to Manchester United's superstar Paul Pogba. The most underappreciated footballer in world football. The meda made you people hate Paul Pogba because of his lifestyle.



Classy person and off the pitch. ❤🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/vXfnMvmXkC — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) March 15, 2020

Happy birthday to Paul Pogba who turns 27 today



Serie A winner x4

Coppa Italia x2

Supercoppa Italiana x2

League Cup

Europa League

Fifa u20 World Cup

Fifa u20 Golden ball

World Cup x1

Golden Boy x1

Serie A team of the year x3

UEFA Champions league TOTS

Premier league TOTS pic.twitter.com/5iSbGmxSOd — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) March 15, 2020

Paul Pogba transfer news: Pogba to stay at Manchester after Bruno Fernandes arrival?

Multiple reports suggest that Paul Pogba might end up staying at Manchester United after the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The former Sporting CP player has already set the stage alight and has claimed the Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) in his first month in England. If reports are to be believed, Pogba might sign a new contract as he believes he and Bruno Fernades can form a potent midfield partnership. Pogba's current contract expires in 2021 but it also has a one-year extension option.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Pogba return date close, might join the first-team action soon

Paul Pogba is currently nursing a troublesome ankle injury which has kept him out of action for the most part of the 2019/20 season. Pogba has made only six appearances for Manchester United this season but hopes to return to playing action soon and is expected to join first-team training in the coming weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Manchester United will train normally despite the Coronavirus outbreak and the suspension of Premier League and Europa League.

